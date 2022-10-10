Hasina tells government agencies to clear advanced income taxes, duties before placing import orders

Often, importers who win the bid ignore paying the advanced income tax on imports and customs duties, which is mandatory to clear bulk import materials from the port of entry.

As a result, in many cases, bureaucratic hassles arise when a ship docks at the port of entry to unload the goods. Even, in some cases, as Anwarul described, the ships are penalised up to $30,000 for not being able to pay the customs duty in time and receive the port declaration.

With this executive order, the cabinet secretary said, the prime minister essentially put the onus on the government agencies to make sure all the dues, as per Bangladesh’s taxation and customs code, are paid before the order is placed from suppliers abroad.

“The prime minister ordered all the government agencies to coordinate with me in order to hash out this recurring issue, so that the advanced income tax, customs duty and other related VATs can be cleared before any order is placed,” he said.