Grameenphone profit rises 6% even as carrier loses customers after ban on SIM sales

Grameenphone has seen a 6 percent increase in profits year-on-year in the third quarter of the year despite a regulatory ban on SIM sales amid complaints about the quality of services.

Earnings per share rose to Tk 6.72 in the July-September quarter from Tk 6.34 a year earlier, according to the company’s third-quarter report released on Thursday. Data use per customer rose 52 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, supported by the deployment of the spectrum and site rollout.

However, Bangladesh's largest telecom carrier lost 2.9 million subscribers in the third quarter, taking the subscriber base down to 81.8 million at the end of the quarter.