Nike, Adidas settle patent fights over shoe technology

Adidas filed its own lawsuit in East Texas in June, arguing Nike's Adapt shoe-fitting technology, Run Club and Training Club exercise apps, and SNKRS app for limited-edition shoe sales all violate its patents.

The companies jointly asked the Oregon court to dismiss Nike's lawsuit on Tuesday, and asked the Texas court and ITC to drop their cases on Thursday.

All of the filings said the dispute had been settled. Details of the settlement were not immediately available, and the companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.