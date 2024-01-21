18 businesses fined for rice hoarding in Naogaon amid price hike

A mobile court has fined 18 businesses in Naogaon a total of around Tk 1 million in five days for illegally stocking up on rice amid a price hike.

The authorities also sealed off four warehouses during the drives that began last Tuesday.

The drives have affected the markets in the district known as the grain storehouse of the north as prices fell by Tk 1 or 2 per kg after an increase of Tk 2-3 in the previous two weeks.