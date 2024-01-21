18 businesses fined for rice hoarding in Naogaon amid price hike

A mobile court has fined 18 businesses in Naogaon a total of around Tk 1 million in five days for illegally stocking up on rice amid a price hike.
The authorities also sealed off four warehouses during the drives that began last Tuesday.
The drives have affected the markets in the district known as the grain storehouse of the north as prices fell by Tk 1 or 2 per kg after an increase of Tk 2-3 in the previous two weeks.
The mobile court conducted drives in three places in the district on Saturday while three organisations were fined Tk 250,000, said Golam Mawla, deputy commissioner of the district.
RM Rice Mill in the Anandanagar area was Tk 100,000. The authorities sealed off three warehouses for storing rice illegally for more than 15 days, the Naogaon district administrator said.
Mofizuddin Auto Rice Mill in Chundipur was fined Tk 50,000 and Tosiron Auto Rice Mill Tk 100,000 on the same charge.
Mawla said the operation will continue until rice prices come down to a tolerable level.