    Anti Terrorism Unit arrests death-row war crimes convict Nazrul

    He was sentenced to death by ICT in July along with five others for crimes against humanity

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 August 2022, 04:25 PM
    Updated : 8 August 2022, 04:25 PM

    The Anti Terrorism Unit has arrested Md Nazrul Islam, who was sentenced to death by a tribunal for murder, genocide and other crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War in Khulna.

    The 75-year-old convict was arrested in a raid on Dhaka’s Shah Ali area on Sunday, the ATU said in a statement.

    Nazrul, son of Nayan Ali Jaddar from Khulna’s Batiaghata, went into hiding after he was charged with crimes against humanity and genocide in 2017, the statement read.

    Police located him on the basis of a tip-off.

    On Jul 28, the International Crimes Tribunal or ICT sentenced Nazrul along with five others to death on charges of war crimes.

