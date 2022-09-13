Commuters suffer as transport workers go on strike in Sylhet

Transport workers in Sylhet have launched an indefinite strike to press home a list of five demands, including an end to harassment by traffic police and speedy road repairs.

The workers were picketing on different roads in Sylhet on Tuesday, preventing any public transport and goods carriers from running. Commuters were hit hard by their actions as they could not reach their destinations due to the unavailability of public transport.

The strikers submitted a memorandum outlining their demands to the home minister on Sept 5, said Moinul Islam, president of Sylhet Road Transport Workers Coordinating Council.