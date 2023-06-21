Voting underway in Sylhet and Rajshahi city polls

More than 838,000 voters in Rajshahi and Sylhet have begun casting their ballots to choose the new public representatives in the city corporation election, about six months before the upcoming general election.

Like the previous three city polls, electronic voting machines are being used in Sylhet and Rajshahi polls and the Election Commission is monitoring the poll from Dhaka through CCTV cameras.

The election officers said that the voting started at 345 centres at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm without a break.