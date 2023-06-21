    বাংলা

    Voting underway in Sylhet and Rajshahi city polls

    EVM is being used for voting in both city corporation polls, while the Election Commission is monitoring the poll from Dhaka through CCTV cameras

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 June 2023, 03:38 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 03:38 AM

    More than 838,000 voters in Rajshahi and Sylhet have begun casting their ballots to choose the new public representatives in the city corporation election, about six months before the upcoming general election.

    Like the previous three city polls, electronic voting machines are being used in Sylhet and Rajshahi polls and the Election Commission is monitoring the poll from Dhaka through CCTV cameras.

    The election officers said that the voting started at 345 centres at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm without a break.

    A total of 525 aspirants are vying for different posts, including mayor and councillor in the election.

    Islami Andolon Bangladesh candidates initially were contesting the poll but later boycotted it, while Jatiya Party was doubtful about a fair election. As the BNP is not taking part in the election, the election turned into a mere formality for the ruling party Awami League to win, political analysts said. Therefore, it would be a challenge to attract the voters to the poll centres, they said.

    The EC, on the other hand, believe the voters are not bothered about the mayoral post but have much interest in the councillor election and will show up to cast their ballots.

    “Many people lost interest in the election as a big political party is missing from the contest and also not a tough competition exists currently. The voter turnout was quite low in Gazipur, Khulna and Barishal elections. Maybe it will be the same scene for the Rajshahi and Sylhet,” said election analyst Abdul Alim.

    “It’ll be a peaceful election. Every election held before the upcoming general election is a challenge for the EC. The local government election had a low turnout of voters and wasn’t a participatory one. Even if Rajshahi and Sylhet elections go well, eyes are fixed on the general election. Voter turnout will increase when there’s a participatory election and it’ll be a fair and acceptable one.”

