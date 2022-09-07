Three workers die in Dinajpur septic tank accident

Three workers have died in a septic tank accident in Dinajpur’s Chirirbandar Upazila.
The accident occurred in the Taltala Para area of Isabpur Union in the upazila around 10 am on Wednesday, according to Bazlur Rashid, chief of Chirirbandar Police Station.
The dead have been identified as construction worker Aftab, 45, and three-wheeler drivers Mabud, 35, and Shahidul, 38.
A septic tank was under construction at the home of an expatriate worker, Bazlur said. The roof of the septic tank had been poured a few days ago and a worker was opening the shutters on it on Wednesday morning.
Aftab was opening the septic tank shutters from inside and the other two were carrying them to the three-wheeler when Aftab took ill. Mabud and Shahidul went down to help him, but suffered the same fate.
A local woman’s screams drew attention to the accident. Locals rescued one of them, but the other two were dead by the time they were brought out from the tank. The third victim was taken to the Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, but his condition deteriorated after he arrived. He was transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where he later died, the OC said.