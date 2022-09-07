Three workers die in Dinajpur septic tank accident

Three workers have died in a septic tank accident in Dinajpur’s Chirirbandar Upazila.

The accident occurred in the Taltala Para area of Isabpur Union in the upazila around 10 am on Wednesday, according to Bazlur Rashid, chief of Chirirbandar Police Station.

The dead have been identified as construction worker Aftab, 45, and three-wheeler drivers Mabud, 35, and Shahidul, 38.