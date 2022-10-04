Four Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured in Central African Republic: ISPR

Four Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in the Central African Republic have been injured, according to the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate, or ISPR.

The four were seriously injured during UN peacekeeping operations around 1:35 am, an ISPR scroll said on Tuesday.

They are currently receiving advanced treatment, the statement said.

The Central African Republic has been locked in a civil war since 2012 involving the government, rebels from the mainly Muslim Séléka coalition and the mainly Christian anti-Balaka movement.

The UN Security Council authorised deployment of peacekeeping operations in 2014.

As of May 2022, some 16,241 peacekeeping personnel, including 11,578 contingent troops, were deployed in the Central African Republic.

Bangladesh is the top troop contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, according to the UN.