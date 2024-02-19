A merchandiser was heading to work with her husband in Dhaka. A truck cut her life short

A woman has died after being run over by a truck while travelling to her workplace on a motorcycle with her husband in Dhaka.
The incident occurred on the Manikdia Club intersection around 8:30 am on Monday.
The victim, 27-year-old Zerin Taslima Nawshin, was a garment merchandiser at SQ Group. Her husband Fakhrul Hasan Rifat is a computer engineer, who works at a firm in Panthapath. He was also injured in the incident.
Following the incident, Rifat rushed Nawshin to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared her dead around 9 am, according to Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of the hospital's police outpost.
Jatrabari resident Rifat was taking his wife to her office in Gulshan on his motorcycle before heading to his own workplace.
But the couple was thrown off the two-wheeler when it veered out of control near the Manikdia CNG stand. A truck subsequently hit Nawshin from behind, leaving her fatally injured.
Police have arrested the truck driver and seized the vehicle, according to Sabujbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Ali Ahmad.