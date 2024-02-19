A merchandiser was heading to work with her husband in Dhaka. A truck cut her life short

The victim, 27-year-old Zerin Taslima Nawshin, was a garment merchandiser at SQ Group. Her husband Fakhrul Hasan Rifat is a computer engineer, who works at a firm in Panthapath. He was also injured in the incident.

Following the incident, Rifat rushed Nawshin to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared her dead around 9 am, according to Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of the hospital's police outpost.

Jatrabari resident Rifat was taking his wife to her office in Gulshan on his motorcycle before heading to his own workplace.