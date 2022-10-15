First responders douse fire at Eastern Refinery, Bangladesh's only oil refiner

Emergency workers have doused a fire that erupted at Eastern Refinery, the country's only oil refiner, in Chattogram's Patenga.

A pipeline at the refinery caught fire around 11:25 am on Saturday, according to Abdul Hamid, deputy assistant director of the district's fire service.

Several fire-fighting vehicles from the port city's Bandar, Patenga, EPZ and Agrabad stations later took control of the situation around 12:45 pm.

"We've learnt that there were sparks in the pipeline before the fire started," Hamid said.

Details about the incident will be provided after further inspection, he added.