    First responders douse fire at Eastern Refinery, Bangladesh's only oil refiner

    Firefighters from four stations took control of the situation an hour after a pipeline caught fire at the facility in Chattogram

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 06:47 AM

    Emergency workers have doused a fire that erupted at Eastern Refinery, the country's only oil refiner, in Chattogram's Patenga.

    A pipeline at the refinery caught fire around 11:25 am on Saturday, according to Abdul Hamid, deputy assistant director of the district's fire service.

    Several fire-fighting vehicles from the port city's Bandar, Patenga, EPZ and Agrabad stations later took control of the situation around 12:45 pm.

    "We've learnt that there were sparks in the pipeline before the fire started," Hamid said.

    Details about the incident will be provided after further inspection, he added.

