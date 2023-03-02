Bangladesh expects Romania consular team to issue 15,000 visas during Dhaka visit

A consular team from Romania will arrive in Dhaka next Sunday to ease visa processing for Bangladeshis.
The team is expected to issue 15,000 visas during its six-month stay, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at a press conference on Thursday.
The Romanian consulate in Dhaka has made preparations for the visit, Seheli said.
During a similar three-month visit in 2022, the team issued visas to around 5,400 Bangladeshi workers.
Bangladeshis need to visit New Delhi for a Romanian visa as the European country does not offer the visa processing services in Dhaka.
After the successful visa processing last year, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen requested Romania to send a team again.
Daud Ali, the Bangladesh ambassador in Bucharest, said in December last year that Romania would take 100,000 foreign workers, including Bangladeshis, in 2023.
Momen said at the time Romania was interested in hiring Bangladeshi workers in the construction sector.