Bangladesh expects Romania consular team to issue 15,000 visas during Dhaka visit

A consular team from Romania will arrive in Dhaka next Sunday to ease visa processing for Bangladeshis.

The team is expected to issue 15,000 visas during its six-month stay, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Romanian consulate in Dhaka has made preparations for the visit, Seheli said.

During a similar three-month visit in 2022, the team issued visas to around 5,400 Bangladeshi workers.