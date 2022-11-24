Election Commission collects data of 10m citizens for voter list update

The Election Commission has collected the data of about 10 million citizens in the age group of 15-17 years and those who are eligible to vote but were not included in the list.
Among them, about 3 million will be eligible to vote in 2023 before the 12th parliamentary elections. The rest will automatically be included after they turn 18 years of age or older in 2024 and 2025.
From May 20 to Nov 20, data collection of eligible voters was conducted across the country in four phases. The facial, fingerprint and iris recognition data will be collected by mid-December.
Election officials also kept track of death records to exclude them from the current voter list. The number of dead voters found in the update was around 2 million.
Ashok Kumar Debnath, an additional EC secretary, said, “We’re constantly updating the consolidated information online.”
Everyone will be brought under registration with photos, Ashok said.
After the draft list and finalisation, the genuine voters will be confirmed, he added.
According to him, although the target of adding new voters has been set at the rate of 2.5 percent per year, in three years, the target has been exceeded this time.
EC officials estimate that by adding new people and excluding the dead, the number of voters during the 12th parliamentary elections could well be as high as 116 million.