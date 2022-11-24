Election Commission collects data of 10m citizens for voter list update

The Election Commission has collected the data of about 10 million citizens in the age group of 15-17 years and those who are eligible to vote but were not included in the list.

Among them, about 3 million will be eligible to vote in 2023 before the 12th parliamentary elections. The rest will automatically be included after they turn 18 years of age or older in 2024 and 2025.

From May 20 to Nov 20, data collection of eligible voters was conducted across the country in four phases. The facial, fingerprint and iris recognition data will be collected by mid-December.