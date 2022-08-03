Hasina praises Red Crescent Society for its role during disasters

The board members informed the prime minister about the steps taken by the organisation to tackle disasters and emergencies, including floods, the coronavirus pandemic and the influx of Myanmar's forcibly-displaced Rohingya people, according to the prime minister's press wing.

Thanking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for establishing the BDRCS, they condemned the assassination of the Father of the Nation and his family on Aug 15, 1975.

Hasina congratulated BDRCS Chairman ATM Abdul Wahab on his election to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as a member for the next four years.