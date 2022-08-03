Hasina praises Red Crescent Society for its role during disasters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lauded the efforts of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) in responding to any emergency or disaster as she urged the youth to actively engage in humanitarian services.
The prime minister reiterated the Awami League government's support for the Red Crescent Society's programme during a meeting with the newly-elected board members of the organisation at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Wednesday.
The board members informed the prime minister about the steps taken by the organisation to tackle disasters and emergencies, including floods, the coronavirus pandemic and the influx of Myanmar's forcibly-displaced Rohingya people, according to the prime minister's press wing.
Thanking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for establishing the BDRCS, they condemned the assassination of the Father of the Nation and his family on Aug 15, 1975.
Hasina congratulated BDRCS Chairman ATM Abdul Wahab on his election to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as a member for the next four years.
Recounting the painful memories of Aug 15, she expressed shock at the actions of those who killed Bangabandhu even after he devoted his entire life to the nation.
“There was a time when the killers used to visit our home regularly. They’re still active and want to annihilate me and the Awami League. The welfare of the people is only ensured when the Awami League is in power.”
The prime minister was overcome with emotion while recalling that a piece of cloth provided by the Red Cross Society was used as her father Bangabandhu's shroud after he was assassinated.
The prime minister issued instructions aimed at restoring the Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital to its previous glory and modernising the Red Crescent Society.