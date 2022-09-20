    বাংলা

    Fire burns down two shops in Kaptan Bazar, causing Tk 300,000 in damages

    Two electrical equipment shops at the Old Dhaka market burned down due to an electrical malfunction, the fire service says

    A fire has burnt down two electrical equipment shops located at Old Dhaka’s Kaptan Bazar market.

    The incident took place on the ground floor of Ershad Market at around 6 am on Tuesday.

    “The fire was caused by an electrical malfunction. No one was injured in the incident,” said Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room.

    Four units of the fire service brought the flames under control at 6:30 am, but they were unable to save the goods.

    Khaled estimated that the fire caused nearly Tk 300,000 worth of damages.

