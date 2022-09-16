Hasina reaches London to join Queen Elizabeth’s funeral before UNGA in New York

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, after which she will fly to New York to take part in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hasina and her entourage took off from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30am on Thursday.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the prime minister at Stansted Airport in London at 5pm local time. Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana was also at the airport.

The Bangladesh leader is scheduled to meet Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland and Lord Ahmad, Britain's minister for South Asia, North Africa, United Nations and Commonwealth Affairs, on Sept 16.