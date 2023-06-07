    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to shut all secondary schools on Thursday as heatwave continues

    The current heatwave may last for five to six days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 June 2023, 10:55 AM
    Updated : 7 June 2023, 10:55 AM

    The government has instructed all secondary school educational institutions to remain closed on Thursday amid the current heatwave.

    The current mild, moderate, and severe heatwaves across the country may continue for another 5-6 days, the Secondary and Higher Education Division said in a notice on Wednesday, citing the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    “Due to the aforementioned heatwave, it has been decided to suspend class activities for all secondary-level educational institutions in the country on Jun 8,” the notice said.

    The Primary Education Division suspended primary classes from Jun 5 – 8 amid the heatwave. The primary wing of secondary schools are also closed until Jun 8.

