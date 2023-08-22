Nobel laureate Yunus stands trial over labour law violation at Grameen Telecom

The trial of the microcredit guru Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus on charges of breaching the labour law at Grameen Telecom has begun.

Labour Inspector Tariqul Islam testified at Dhaka Labour Court No. 3 on Tuesday in the case initiated by the Department of Labour, citing alleged violations by the former Grameen Bank boss Yunus, including him not depositing specific dividends to the Labour Welfare Foundation.

He also claimed Yunus had not made jobs permanent for those on probation and barred employees from cashing out leaves.

Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun representing Yunus then proceeded to question Tariqul.

The witness hearings in a case usually begin with the testimony of the plaintiff. The case was filed by Labour Inspector Md Arifuzzaman two years ago. But since he died, Tariqul is representing the labour department as the plaintiff.