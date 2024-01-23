Dhaka Metro Rail revolution: safeguarding women's commute from harassment

On a bustling Monday morning at Dhaka Metro Rail’s Bijoy Sarani Station, a stream of commuters, including Anu Akhter, lined up for their daily transit.

Anu, a resident of Mohammadpur and an employee at a private company in Shahbagh, is headed for her workplace.

She has altered her routine to include a metro rail journey from Bijoy Sarani, marking a significant shift from her previous two-hour, traffic-laden commutes.

Before the metro rail was launched, she used to spend over two hours commuting. Even then, traffic jams made it difficult for her to reach the office on time.

“Now, I can get to the office earlier, before the scheduled work hour at 11am," she said.

It took only 10 minutes for her to reach Karwan Bazar.

The station buzzed with activity, yet everyone seemed calm and patient.

Kaniz Fatema, a passenger heading to Dhaka University, bought her ticket through a digital vending machine. She said the worries of commuting have reduced, and the metro rail is a safe transport option for her.

"The metro rail has made travel much easier for me. I can go directly from Moghbazar to Karwan Bazar station and then directly to Dhaka University.”