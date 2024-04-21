Rain unlikely to bring relief from scorching heat, forecast says

Meteorologists say some parts of Dhaka may see scattered rain, but it will do little to alleviate the sweltering heat.
Some parts of the country, including places in Dhaka, may experience rain on Sunday, said meteorologist Kazi Zebunnesa.
“Temperatures will not go up across the country today. It may rise in some places. This will continue for the next few days. After that, temperatures may ease a bit. Then they may rise again. That is the likely situation this month.”
The mercury has continued to rise throughout April. In the past few days it has started to put lives and livelihoods at risk. The body seems to roast when one steps outside, putting working class people at risk.
Forty-three districts in the country are currently experiencing a heatwave. Three of them are seeing a severe heatwave. On Saturday, the mercury hit 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, a record for the year. The temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and reached 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.
When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.
Two people have died in the intense heat in Pabna city and Gazipur’s Konabari. Doctors believe their deaths were caused by heat stroke.
On Sunday, the government announced a seven-day school closure due to the risk to students.
Dr ABM Abdullah, public health expert and the prime minister’s personal physician, said, “If is best to avoid working outside in this heat. Work outdoors only when absolutely necessary and take precautions. Extreme heat leads to many health risks such as heat stroke and dehydration.
“In many districts across the country, the temperature jumped by 2-7 degrees Celsius on Saturday,” meteorologist Zebunnesa said.
There was no heatwave in the Rangpur Division on Saturday, but the mercury will continue to rise on Sunday and a mild heat wave will prevail in the region. The meteorologist believes the temperature may remain the same in Dhaka or rise slightly.