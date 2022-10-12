Families abandoned by radicalised loved ones face social stigma, financial hardships

A MOTHER LONGS FOR HER TEENAGE SON

Sylhet HSC candidate Tahiyat Chowdhury has been missing since Nov 15 of last year. His mother Shahana Chowdhury said that her son suddenly started displaying stronger religious tendencies during the pandemic.

Tahiyat used to talk to everyone in the house about religion. In the middle of last year, he left home. He returned a few days later before leaving again, taking his mobile phone with him.

The family was in touch with him for three days. Afterwards, his phone was turned off and he could not be located.

A few days later, an officer from Dhaka's anti-terrorism unit called and asked the family to visit their office. There, the officials presented Tahiyat to them.

"The officers chided us. We were criticised for being unable to observe the changes in Tahiyat and take action. Afterwards, we brought him home. His exams started. On the last day of the exam, Tahiyat wanted to leave the house for five minutes to buy something. He never came back," Shahana said.

"Tahiyat is the most talented of all my sons and daughters. He received a scholarship in grade 8, and also got a scholarship for his SSC scores. What happened to my boy? We don't understand anything. Do you have any news about him?”

A year and a half ago, Shibbir Ahmed disappeared from Sylhet without a trace. After earning his title from a local madrasa, he began teaching at another Islamic school.

A week before he went missing, he told his father that he was thinking about going abroad for work, with Dubai and Malaysia being his preferred destinations.

But the last time his family saw Shibbir was just before Ramadan last year, his father, Abdus Salam said. Since then, Salam has gone to great lengths to find his son's whereabouts, but to no avail.

“A week before [the disappearance] he said, 'Father, I want to go abroad'. We briefly discussed his plans. I told him how difficult it would be for him to do that as we didn't have the money or the means. But I thought maybe he had some money saved up since he was already working."

Then suddenly one day, Shibbir disappeared. "I thought he may have gone abroad," said Salam.

But then, Shibbir's true intentions for leaving came to light. "Everyone found out about what happened. Word came from the police station that a boy who had gone missing with Shibbir had been found. Based on what he told the police, they searched our house. That's when we knew as well."

As word of Shibbir's involvement with militancy spread, his family was ostracised by the community. "People talk poorly of us. They don't want to associate with us," Salam says ruefully.

"The police and the RAB come and go from our house and we have to deal with that. My other children are facing problems at work. Nobody wants to talk about him anymore.”