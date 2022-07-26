DU student Rony calls off protest over railway irregularities after two weeks

Mohiuddin Rony, a student of Dhaka University who demonstrated against irregularities in the railway sector, has announced that he is calling off his protest following a meeting with the railway secretary and senior officials.
The officials held a four-hour-long meeting with Rony at the railway building on Monday.
"I am calling off the protest for now,” Rony said after the meeting.
Rony, who had been protesting at Kamalapur Railway Station since Jul 7, submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to press home his 6-point list of demands. He also gave a memorandum to Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, director general of the Bangladesh Railway.
“My movement is not over yet. I have suspended my activities so that no third party can create an unstable environment through my programme,” Rony said.
"These demands are not just mine alone. These are the demands of the people of Bangladesh."
After the meeting, Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir said, "We are working on the 6-point list of demands made by Rony.”
Stating that an agreement has been reached with the Election Commission, Kabir said that the rail ticket system will be integrated with national identity cards. As a result, the black market ticket sale problems being discussed will no longer exist.
Additional instructions have been given to Shohoz regarding payments in case of e-ticketing, Kabir said.
"We will continue to work towards a digital ticketing system in the future."
Rony has been made a representative at the railway stakeholders meeting, said Kabir.