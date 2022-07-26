DU student Rony calls off protest over railway irregularities after two weeks

"I am calling off the protest for now,” Rony said after the meeting.

Rony, who had been protesting at Kamalapur Railway Station since Jul 7, submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to press home his 6-point list of demands. He also gave a memorandum to Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, director general of the Bangladesh Railway.

“My movement is not over yet. I have suspended my activities so that no third party can create an unstable environment through my programme,” Rony said.

"These demands are not just mine alone. These are the demands of the people of Bangladesh."

After the meeting, Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir said, "We are working on the 6-point list of demands made by Rony.”