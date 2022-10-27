Two more Rohingya men dragged out of bed and shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

Two Rohingya men have been shot dead in the middle of the night at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

The incident occurred at Rohingya Camp No. 17 in Palangkhali on Thursday, a day after another man was similarly dragged out of bed and gunned down in the same settlement.

The victims are Ayat Ullah, 40, and Md Yasin, 30, according to Captain Md Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury of the Armed Police Battalion.