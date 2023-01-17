    বাংলা

    CID cracks down on foreign exchange dealers in Dhaka

    The move followed complaints that traders were doing business illegally for a long time

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 02:42 PM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 02:42 PM

    The Criminal Investigation Department is carrying out raids on foreign exchange dealers at different locations in Dhaka.

    The financial crime unit of CID was carrying out operations across money exchange services in five areas of the capital, said Azad Rahman, CID’s additional superintendent of police, on Tuesday.

    He said the drives were being held from the afternoon into the night. “It will take some time for the drive to conclude. We will talk about the details in a press briefing on Wednesday.”

    CID received complaints that foreign exchange traders were illegally doing business for a long time.

    Several teams were conducting drives in Gulshan, Motijheel and other areas of Dhaka, according to CID officials.

    RELATED STORIES
    US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu meets Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on Sunday, Jan 15, 2023.
    Lu gave no time frame for lifting RAB sanctions: US embassy
    A spokesman for the embassy says the US official praised the government for the “dramatic” reduction in the number of allegations of enforced disappearance
    All five victims of Dhamrai kitchen gas blast are dead
    All 5 victims of Dhamrai gas blast die
    The Fire Service said gas accumulated in the kitchen from a leaked cylinder line caused the blast
    HC restores Hero Alom’s candidacy in bypolls. He wants to use the lion symbol
    HC restores Hero Alom’s candidacy in bypolls
    The social media star will be allowed to run in the Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 polls
    Six dead after ambulance ploughs into a truck near Padma Bridge toll plaza
    Six die after ambulance ploughs into a truck
    The ambulance, which was just behind the truck, was carrying patients and their relatives to Dhaka from Barishal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher