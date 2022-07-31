Shohoz gets 2-week reprieve on fine over cancelled tickets

The High Court has put on hold the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection's decision to fine Shohoz Tk 200,000 over cancelled train tickets.
The panel of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir issued a two-week stay order after hearing a writ petition filed by Shohoz.
The court also issued a rule asking the watchdog why the decision to impose the fine should not be declared invalid.
However, Shohoz said customers have a 15-minute window to complete payments for tickets online, but Rony took an hour to do so. As a result, he could not secure the ticket, although he was refunded within three days, the firm's Vice President Jubayer Hossain had told the High Court during a separate hearing on Jul 21.
Later on Jul 26, Shohoz filed a writ petition challenging the watchdog's decision to impose the fine.
Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam, accompanied by Tapash Kanti Bal, appeared on behalf of Shohoz at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.