Shohoz gets 2-week reprieve on fine over cancelled tickets

However, Shohoz said customers have a 15-minute window to complete payments for tickets online, but Rony took an hour to do so. As a result, he could not secure the ticket, although he was refunded within three days, the firm's Vice President Jubayer Hossain had told the High Court during a separate hearing on Jul 21.

Later on Jul 26, Shohoz filed a writ petition challenging the watchdog's decision to impose the fine.

Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam, accompanied by Tapash Kanti Bal, appeared on behalf of Shohoz at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.