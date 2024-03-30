    বাংলা

    Day labourer burnt in Gazipur cylinder fire becomes 17th victim to die

    Quddus Khan, a 45-year-old day labourer, dies after suffering burns on 80 percent of his body

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 March 2024, 04:37 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2024, 04:37 AM

    Another victim of the gas cylinder fire in Gazipur's Kaliakair has succumbed to his injuries, bringing the death toll from the disaster to 17.

    Quddus Khan, 45, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the early hours of Saturday.

    He suffered burns on 80 percent of his body, according to Partha Shankar Pal, resident doctor at the burn institute.

    Quddus was a day labourer, who lived with his family near the Topstar Garments factory in Kaliakair. He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

    Dozens of people suffered severe burns in the horrific fire on Mar 13.

    A defective cylinder, left in the alley and hastily covered with a wet sack, was the fire's origin. Ahead of Iftar, curious children and passersby gathered around, not knowing the danger that lurked.

    Then, a nearby stove ignited, transforming the alley into a fiery trap that ensnared everyone in its vicinity -- children, the elderly, and the young.

    Among the victims, 32 were rushed to the national burn institute, with burns covering 50 to 90 percent of their bodies.

    Victims included garment factory and textile scrap warehouse workers, autorickshaw drivers, and their children.

    RELATED STORIES
    Father’s vigil ends as son, burnt in Gazipur gas fire, becomes 15th victim to die
    Gazipur gas fire: Man, 22, becomes 15th victim to die
    His father was waiting at the national burn institute for 10 days for his recovery
    Parents mourn 2 children as Gazipur gas fire death toll hits 11
    Death toll rises to 11 in Gazipur gas fire
    Tawheed, 7, died on Monday evening while receiving treatment in the ICU
    19 victims of Gazipur gas fire in ‘critical condition’ at hospital
    Gazipur gas fire: 19 in ‘critical condition’
    A total of 29 victims were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after the blaze in Kaliakoir
    Death toll from Gazipur cylinder blast rises to 2 as another victim dies
    Another Gazipur cylinder blast victim dies
    He dies during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina burn institute after suffering full-body burns and damage to his airway

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin