Day labourer burnt in Gazipur cylinder fire becomes 17th victim to die

Dozens of people suffered severe burns in the horrific fire on Mar 13.



A defective cylinder, left in the alley and hastily covered with a wet sack, was the fire's origin. Ahead of Iftar, curious children and passersby gathered around, not knowing the danger that lurked.



Then, a nearby stove ignited, transforming the alley into a fiery trap that ensnared everyone in its vicinity -- children, the elderly, and the young.



Among the victims, 32 were rushed to the national burn institute, with burns covering 50 to 90 percent of their bodies.



Victims included garment factory and textile scrap warehouse workers, autorickshaw drivers, and their children.