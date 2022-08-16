Five injured as rods fall from floors of Gulistan mall site

The accident occurred when workers were pulling the rods on to 10-storey Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust Shopping Complex’s roof for the construction of another 10 floors around 8pm on Monday.

The injured are Shahabuddin, 40, Jakir Hossain, 35, Rezaul Karim, 40, Jahangir Hossain, 45, and Mohammad Sabuj, 45.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Salauddin Mia, chief of Paltan Police Station, said doctors released three of the victims after giving them first-aid.