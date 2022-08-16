Five injured as rods fall from floors of Gulistan mall site

As the deaths of six people in a fire incident at Chawkbazar and five more in the collapse of a girder under the Bus Rapid Transit project at Uttara in Dhaka sent shock waves across Bangladesh, five people have been injured after iron rods from a construction site fell on them in Gulistan.
The accident occurred when workers were pulling the rods on to 10-storey Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust Shopping Complex’s roof for the construction of another 10 floors around 8pm on Monday.
The injured are Shahabuddin, 40, Jakir Hossain, 35, Rezaul Karim, 40, Jahangir Hossain, 45, and Mohammad Sabuj, 45.
They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Salauddin Mia, chief of Paltan Police Station, said doctors released three of the victims after giving them first-aid.
Two others were kept under observation as they received injuries in their heads and necks, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital’s police camp.
“We’ll investigate the incident if the victims file a written complaint,” said Salauddin, adding police warned the building authorities after the accident.