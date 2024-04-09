Freight train recovered 6.5 hours after derailment, upline closed

A freight train has been recovered from Brahmanbaria after it derailed on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Sylhet railway.

Despite the recovery of the derailed train, train movement on the upline had not returned to normal as of 7am on Tuesday morning, said Shakil Jahan, a the Brahmanbaria Railway Station official.

Earlier, around 12:30am, two wheels of a Dhaka-bound freight train derailed at Dariapur in the Sadar Upazila on Tuesday.

However, no casualty was reported following the incident.

According to Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Jashim Uddin, the train departed from Brahmanbaria station at night.