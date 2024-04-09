    বাংলা

    Freight train recovered 6.5 hours after derailment, upline closed

    No casualties have been reported following the incident

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 April 2024, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 9 April 2024, 06:22 AM

    A freight train has been recovered from Brahmanbaria after it derailed on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Sylhet railway.

    Despite the recovery of the derailed train, train movement on the upline had not returned to normal as of 7am on Tuesday morning, said Shakil Jahan, a the Brahmanbaria Railway Station official.

    Earlier, around 12:30am, two wheels of a Dhaka-bound freight train derailed at Dariapur in the Sadar Upazila on Tuesday.

    However, no casualty was reported following the incident.

    According to Brahmanbaria Railway Station Master Jashim Uddin, the train departed from Brahmanbaria station at night.

    “After covering some distance, two wheels of a compartment of the train derailed with a loud noise in the Dariapur area,” said Jashim.

    The relief train reached the Brahmanbaria Station at 4am after departing the Akhaura Junction at 3:30am.

    “After six and a half hours of effort, the freight train was finally recovered. However, the sleeper carriage of the upline is damaged. Trains affected by the disruption are scheduled to run down the line until the uplines are repaired,” said Shakil.

    According to Trolleyman Rafiqul Islam, the freight train has been taken to Ashuganj’s Talsahar for repair.

    “It will leave for Dhaka after it has been repaired,” he added.

