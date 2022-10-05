Scores of tourists stranded as landslide closes road to Rangamati's Sajek

Due to heavy rains on Tuesday night, a large chunk of a hillside collapsed on the road in the Sukna Nanda Rampara area leading to Sajek, according to Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rumana Akhter. The incident did not cause any damage of note.

However, the authorities could not ascertain when the landslide occurred as there are no settlements in the area. It was only when vehicles began using the road in the morning that the matter came to their attention, according to UNO Rumana.

Work is underway to remove the soil from the road, said Rumana, adding that it could take another three hours before normal traffic resumes.