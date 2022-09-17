Ghumdhum SSC test centre moved to Kutupalong as shells strike near Myanmar border, locals ‘frightened’

An SSC exam centre has been moved from Ghumdhum Union in Bandarban to Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya as mortar fire near the border strikes fear in the hearts of residents.
Taking the safety of examinees into consideration, the SSC exam will not be held at the Ghumdhum High School examination centre in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari, but at Kutupalong High School in Ukhiya instead, said Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid on Friday night.
The decision was taken at the request of the Bandarban deputy commissioner, he said.
The changing of locations was announced on the Facebook page of the Bandardban deputy commissioner.
On Friday morning, a Bangladeshi man lost a foot in a ‘mine’ explosion near the border in Ghumdhum.
That night, several mortar shells were fired into Bangladesh and hit a Rohingya camp. Local witnesses say one person was killed and at least four others injured.
The violence has left residents near the border restless and anxious.
Mortar shells fired from Myanmar had recently fallen into Bangladesh during skirmishes between the Rakhine-based Arakan Army and the Myanmar junta, but they had never previously detonated.
Myanmar war planes have also crossed the border several times. People living near the border have regularly heard gunfire, which is adding to their worries.
Many local residents say they are terrified to leave their homes because of the gunfire. They are also trying to stay at a safe distance from the border.
Labourers at the rubber plantations near the border have been moved away from the area and no work is ongoing.