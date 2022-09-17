Ghumdhum SSC test centre moved to Kutupalong as shells strike near Myanmar border, locals ‘frightened’

The decision was taken at the request of the Bandarban deputy commissioner, he said.

The changing of locations was announced on the Facebook page of the Bandardban deputy commissioner.

On Friday morning, a Bangladeshi man lost a foot in a ‘mine’ explosion near the border in Ghumdhum.

That night, several mortar shells were fired into Bangladesh and hit a Rohingya camp. Local witnesses say one person was killed and at least four others injured.