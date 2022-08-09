Bangladesh tea plantation workers launch strike for Tk 300 daily wage

“The many workers of Bangladesh are deprived of basic rights despite being voters. We pluck leaves by the sweat of our brows under the scorching sun and get wet in incessant rain. And yet we get Tk 120 a day. We can’t hold on like this. Our back is against the wall,” said Sadhan Santal, president of Chandpur Tea Garden Panchayat in Habiganj.

“Price of every commodity is skyrocketing, but we still get Tk 120 after working from dawn to dusk. The money we get in a day is not enough to buy one litre of oil. We run out of money after buying 2 kg of vegetables with what we get. The wage must be raised to Tk 300 to save the workers’ lives,” said Khairun Akter, president of Bangladesh Cha Kanya, an organisation of female tea workers.

Bangladesh's tea industry has set successive records of production and export in the 168 years of commercial production and targets 140 million kg output in 2025.

Still, the workers at the expense of whose labour this growth comes to fruition are systematically denied their rights to a living wage and decent working and living conditions.

They struggle to get timely and good quality healthcare, access clean drinking water, and provide their children with a decent education.

Women bear the heaviest burden of systemic inequality, as they are concentrated in the lowest paid plucking roles and also shoulder most of the unpaid domestic care work.

Nripen Paul, acting general secretary of the union, said they launched the strike after the owners had offered a Tk 14 pay rise. “We will shutter down the gardens if our demand is not met within Friday. We will hit the streets if necessary.”