Pipeline with India will halve fuel oil transportation cost for Bangladesh: state minister

The pipeline with India will cut transportation cost of fuel oil for Bangladesh by 50 percent, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are set to inaugurate the pipeline, now in an experimental phase, on Mar 18.

During a visit to the receipt terminal at Parbatipur in Dinajpur on Friday, Nasrul described the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline as groundbreaking in Bangladesh’s energy history. “It will ensure energy security and low-cost fuel.”

The oil from the pipeline will be supplied to 16 districts in the north and a power station in Syedpur.