Gateman arrested in train accident case that killed 6 in Feni

A railway gateman has been arrested in a case over a train crashing into a truck and killing six people as the rail crossing barrier was not down.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested him from Bamonshundar in Chattogram’s Mirsarai on Sunday, RAB-7 Feni Camp chief Squadron Leader Mohammad Sadequl Islam said in a statement.

The arrestee, 35-year-old Md Saiful Islam, is the son of Md Anwarul Azim and a native of North Sonapur village.