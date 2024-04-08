    বাংলা

    Gateman arrested in train accident case that killed 6 in Feni

    The railway authorities filed two cases with the Laksam GRP Police Station in Cumilla naming two gatemen

    Feni Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 April 2024, 06:44 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 06:44 AM

    A railway gateman has been arrested in a case over a train crashing into a truck and killing six people as the rail crossing barrier was not down.

    The Rapid Action Battalion arrested him from Bamonshundar in Chattogram’s Mirsarai on Sunday, RAB-7 Feni Camp chief Squadron Leader Mohammad Sadequl Islam said in a statement.

    The arrestee, 35-year-old Md Saiful Islam, is the son of Md Anwarul Azim and a native of North Sonapur village.

    At least six people were killed when a freight train collided with a sand-laden truck at the rail crossing near Muhuriganj Bridge in Feni on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route on Friday.

    Two gatemen were suspended for their negligence on duty. Bangladesh Railway also filed two cases over the accident.

    Gatemen Md Saiful Islam and Md Rashed Khan went into hiding after the incident.

    Saiful has been handed over to the Laksam Railway Police Station, the RAB officer said.

    A six-strong probe panel led by Divisional Transport Officer Anisur Rahman has been formed to uncover the cause of the accident, said Deputy Assistant Engineer Riton Chakma. “The official investigation of the two cases is ongoing,” he said.

    They found that the barrier between the road and the tracks was not down when the accident occurred, said Saiful Islam, manager of the Eastern Division of Bangladesh Railway.

    RELATED STORIES
    Feni train-truck collision death count rises to 6, including passengers in front of engine
    Feni train-truck collision deaths rise to 6
    They include passengers who were travelling by the goods train in front of its engine compartment
    Dhaka-Khulna rail links restored 7 hours after train collision in Ishwardi
    Dhaka-Khulna rail links restored 7 hours after train collision
    A freight train crashed into another train carrying oil at the Ishwardi Junction
    Metro rail schedule extended by an hour ahead of Eid
    Metro rail schedule extended by an hour
    The last trains will depart from Uttara at 9pm and from Motijheel at 9:40pm from Wednesday
    Police recover woman’s body from in-laws’ house in Feni
    Woman’s body recovered from Feni house
    Police believe the woman’s in-laws fled with her three-year-old child

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp