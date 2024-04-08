Gateman arrested in train accident case that killed 6 in Feni

A railway gateman has been arrested in a case over a train crashing into a truck and killing six people as the rail crossing barrier was not down.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested him from Bamonshundar in Chattogram’s Mirsarai on Sunday, RAB-7 Feni Camp chief Squadron Leader Mohammad Sadequl Islam said in a statement.
The arrestee, 35-year-old Md Saiful Islam, is the son of Md Anwarul Azim and a native of North Sonapur village.
At least six people were killed when a freight train collided with a sand-laden truck at the rail crossing near Muhuriganj Bridge in Feni on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route on Friday.
Two gatemen were suspended for their negligence on duty. Bangladesh Railway also filed two cases over the accident.
Gatemen Md Saiful Islam and Md Rashed Khan went into hiding after the incident.
Saiful has been handed over to the Laksam Railway Police Station, the RAB officer said.
A six-strong probe panel led by Divisional Transport Officer Anisur Rahman has been formed to uncover the cause of the accident, said Deputy Assistant Engineer Riton Chakma. “The official investigation of the two cases is ongoing,” he said.
They found that the barrier between the road and the tracks was not down when the accident occurred, said Saiful Islam, manager of the Eastern Division of Bangladesh Railway.