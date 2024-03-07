    বাংলা

    Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu’s call for independence in historic March 7 speech

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mural in Dhanmondi

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 March 2024, 04:03 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 04:03 AM

    Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic March 7 speech that paved the way for the nation's independence 54 years ago.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid a wreath at her father Bangabandhu's mural in Dhanmondi as a mark of tribute on Thursday.

    She then paid homage to the Father of the Nation in her capacity as the chief of the ruling Awami League, accompanied by senior party leaders.

    Afterwards, the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, including Chhatra League, Jubo League, Swechchha Sebak League, Shramik League and Mohila Awami League paid their respects to the Father of the Nation.

    On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu addressed tens of thousands who gathered at the Race Course Maidan, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka.

    In a rousing speech, he proclaimed: “This time, our struggle is for freedom. This time, our struggle is for independence!”

    As poet Nirmalendu Goon put it: “Since that day, the word ‘independence’ has been ours.”

    Eighteen days later, the Pakistan military launched a brutal crackdown, leading to the nine bloody months of the Liberation War. But, at the end of that struggle, Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation.

    UNESCO has added Bangabandhu’s speech to the Memory of the World Register, recognising its importance as part of the documentary heritage of the world.

    Bangladesh
