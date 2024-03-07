Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu’s call for independence in historic March 7 speech

Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic March 7 speech that paved the way for the nation's independence 54 years ago.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid a wreath at her father Bangabandhu's mural in Dhanmondi as a mark of tribute on Thursday.

She then paid homage to the Father of the Nation in her capacity as the chief of the ruling Awami League, accompanied by senior party leaders.

Afterwards, the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, including Chhatra League, Jubo League, Swechchha Sebak League, Shramik League and Mohila Awami League paid their respects to the Father of the Nation.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu addressed tens of thousands who gathered at the Race Course Maidan, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka.

In a rousing speech, he proclaimed: “This time, our struggle is for freedom. This time, our struggle is for independence!”