Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Mujibnagar Day

Leaders and activists of the Awami League affiliates also paid their respects by placing wreaths at the mural.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other senior leaders were present at the event.

Bangladesh formed its first government on Apr 10, 1971, in the Kushtia district. But the oath-taking programme was held at a mango orchard in Badyanath Tala, which is adjacent to the Bangladesh-India border. It was later renamed 'Mujibnagar'.

The first government of Bangladesh came to be known as the 'Mujibnagar Government'. Mujibnagar was also declared the first capital of an independent Bangladesh.