    Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on Mujibnagar Day

    The prime minister placed a wreath at the mural of the Father of the Nation at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 April 2024, 05:38 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 05:38 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to commemorate the historical Mujibnagar Day.

    The prime minister placed a wreath at the mural of the Father of the Nation at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi on Wednesday morning.

    She stood in silence for some time, paying her respects to the architect of the independent nation. Afterwards, Hasina, chief of the ruling party Awami League, paid homage to Bangabandhu while accompanied by the party leaders.

    Leaders and activists of the Awami League affiliates also paid their respects by placing wreaths at the mural.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other senior leaders were present at the event.

    Bangladesh formed its first government on Apr 10, 1971, in the Kushtia district. But the oath-taking programme was held at a mango orchard in Badyanath Tala, which is adjacent to the Bangladesh-India border. It was later renamed 'Mujibnagar'.

    The first government of Bangladesh came to be known as the 'Mujibnagar Government'. Mujibnagar was also declared the first capital of an independent Bangladesh.

