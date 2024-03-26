    বাংলা

    Google celebrates Bangladesh Independence Day with special doodle

    A special doodle, featuring the national flag waving in the sky, appears exclusively in Bangladesh

    Published : 26 March 2024, 08:41 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 08:41 AM

    Google is commemorating Bangladesh's Independence Day with a special doodle on its homepage.

    The doodle artwork, depicting the national flag -- a red circle on a green background -- waving in the sky, appeared exclusively in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

    "Today’s Doodle celebrates Independence Day in Bangladesh! The public holiday commemorates the moment Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence on this day in 1971," Google Doodle said.

    Bangladesh's struggle for independence began after the British quit the Indian subcontinent in 1947, leaving the people of Bengali-dominated East Pakistan under the oppressive rule of West Pakistan for decades. It was Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who then spearheaded the movement for Bengali independence in 1971.

    Following Bangabandhu's call for independence in his historical speech on Mar 7, 1971, the Bengalis geared up for an armed revolt. This led to the Pakistani forces committing one of history's most brutal genocides on the night of Mar 25, 1971.

    Prior to his arrest by the Pakistani forces, Bangabandhu made a formal declaration of independence on Mar 26, 1971

    The relentless struggle of the Bengali people culminated in victory over the Pakistani occupying forces nine months later on Dec 16, cementing Bangladesh's emergence as a sovereign nation on the world map.

