Google celebrates Bangladesh Independence Day with special doodle

Google is commemorating Bangladesh's Independence Day with a special doodle on its homepage.

The doodle artwork, depicting the national flag -- a red circle on a green background -- waving in the sky, appeared exclusively in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"Today’s Doodle celebrates Independence Day in Bangladesh! The public holiday commemorates the moment Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence on this day in 1971," Google Doodle said.

Bangladesh's struggle for independence began after the British quit the Indian subcontinent in 1947, leaving the people of Bengali-dominated East Pakistan under the oppressive rule of West Pakistan for decades. It was Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who then spearheaded the movement for Bengali independence in 1971.