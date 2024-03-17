Shahabuddin, Hasina pay tribute to Bangabandhu on his 104th birth anniversary

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have commemorated the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.
They paid their respects at his mausoleum in Gopalganj's Tungipara at 10:38am on Sunday.
A moment of solemn silence followed as a smartly-turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces presented a guard of honour.
A special prayer was then offered for Bangabandhu and his family members, who were assassinated in 1975.
After the homage, President Shahabuddin wrote in the guest book at the mausoleum.
Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, subsequently paid tribute to the Father of the Nation in her capacity as the chief of the ruling Awami League, flanked by senior party leaders. She was then joined by leaders of the Gopalganj District Awami League unit at the altar of Bangabandhu's tomb.
Shahabuddin and Hasina had arrived in Tungipara on separate helicopters on Friday morning for the commemoration. While the president returned to Dhaka, the prime minister stayed in her hometown.
Bangladesh is also celebrating the day as National Children's Day,
To mark the occasion, Hasina is set to attend a children's rally organised by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the district administration.
State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain and Secretary Nazma Mobarek will speak at the event, chaired by Piasa Jamin, a third grader from Maleka Academy in Gopalganj.
The event will include the presentation of awards for literary and cultural competitions, as well as financial grants to meritorious children from underprivileged backgrounds. Hasina will address the gathering as the chief guest.
Following her speech, she will join the children for a cultural performance and a photo session. She is also scheduled to inaugurate a book fair and a drawing exhibition for underprivileged children on the mausoleum premises.
Hasina is scheduled to return to Dhaka later in the afternoon.