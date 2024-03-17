Shahabuddin, Hasina pay tribute to Bangabandhu on his 104th birth anniversary

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have commemorated the 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

They paid their respects at his mausoleum in Gopalganj's Tungipara at 10:38am on Sunday.

A moment of solemn silence followed as a smartly-turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces presented a guard of honour.

A special prayer was then offered for Bangabandhu and his family members, who were assassinated in 1975.

After the homage, President Shahabuddin wrote in the guest book at the mausoleum.