Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on his 104th birthday anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh, on his 104th birth anniversary. Bangladesh is also celebrating the day as National Children's Day

Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, paid her tribute twice -- first in her capacity as the prime minister and then as the Awami League chief, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and senior leaders of the ruling party.

She placed wreaths at the independence leader’s mural at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 7am on Sunday.

The Armed Forces offered a guard of honour as a bugle played a mournful tune in the background. Hasina subsequently took part in a special prayer for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members assassinated in 1975.