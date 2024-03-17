Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on his 104th birthday anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh, on his 104th birth anniversary. Bangladesh is also celebrating the day as National Children's Day
Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, paid her tribute twice -- first in her capacity as the prime minister and then as the Awami League chief, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and senior leaders of the ruling party.
She placed wreaths at the independence leader’s mural at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 7am on Sunday.
The Armed Forces offered a guard of honour as a bugle played a mournful tune in the background. Hasina subsequently took part in a special prayer for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members assassinated in 1975.
The national and party flags were hoisted at Bangabandhu Bhaban, the Awami League central office and all offices of the ruling party across the country at 6:30am.
Hasina, along with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and other leaders, will also pay her respects at the tomb of the Father of the Nation in Gopalganj's Tungipara at 10am.
They will then participate in a prayer service before attending an event marking National Children's Day.
To commemorate Bangabandhu's birth anniversary, the ruling party is organising a seminar at its Dhaka District office in Tejgaon on Monday. Hasina will preside over the meeting.
Born in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Mar 17, 1920, Bangabandhu led the Bengali struggle for autonomy and independence from Pakistan.
He declared the independence of Bangladesh right before he was arrested by the Pakistani army on Mar 26, 1971.
His work triggered the Liberation War and Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign state after a nine-month bloodbath when the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.