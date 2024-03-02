Seven new state ministers pay tribue to Bangabandhu

The seven new members of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's cabinet have paid their tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman a day after taking their oath of office.

The newly-appointed state ministers placed a wreath at the Father of the Nation's mural in the capital's Dhanmondi at 10 am on Saturday.

The new state ministers are Shamsun Naher Chapa, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Rokeya Sultana, Nahid Izhar Khan, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker and Md Abdul Wadud.

The Cabinet Division issued a notice on their new offices immediately after they were sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a Bangabhaban ceremony in presence of Hasina.

Waseqa, the finance and planning secretary of the Awami League who is serving her third straight term as a reserved seat MP, has been made the state minister for finance.