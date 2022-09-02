No more water subsidy for Dhaka customers, says LGRD minister

Questioning the ethics of providing the same subsidies to all Dhaka residents irrespective of their income levels, he said: “Why should someone living in Gulshan and Banani pay the same as someone who is living in a slum [in Dhaka] or Jatrabari?” he said.

The minister said every neighbourhood will have a different tariff rate for water consumption.

“No more subsidies. People living in Gulshan and Banani have to pay more compared to people living in other areas,” Tajul said.

He also emphasised that the authorities should follow the same policy to fix holding taxes and other utility charges like gas and electricity.

In an event last month, Dhaka WASA proposed resetting its tariffs such that low-income people can get water at a much lower rate than the wealthier, by splitting Dhaka city into 10 zones.