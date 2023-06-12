Bangladesh tea workers struggle as heat and drought scorch fields

That is slashing the region's tea harvest - which is expected to be halved compared to last year - and driving away the tourists who normally throng to the hilly region to see its rainforests, lakes and picturesque tea gardens.

Around the world, worsening heatwaves fuelled by climate change are proving increasingly costly for businesses and their workers, raising questions about how economies and the people who depend on them will cope, especially as continued fossil fuel use further heats the planet.

Kazi Shamsul Haque, general secretary of the Sreemangal Tourism Service Organisation, said this season even 60% discounts were failing to pull in tourists scared away by the heat and drought, something he called "a great loss for us".

"Rainy season is the peak time for Sreemangal tourism," including the 60 resorts in the area, he said. "But this time tourists are not coming."

"We have heard about climate change many times and now we can see the impact in our area," he said.

HIGH TEMPERATURES WREAK HAVOC ON WORKERS AND HARVEST

Perhaps hardest hit by the worsening drought and heat, however, are the legions of tea workers in the normally mild region, which was first planted to tea gardens during British colonial rule.

Mini Hazra, a tea picker at Barawura, one of the area's tea plantations, said she could normally pick 50-60 kg of leaves a day but this year could manage only 15 kg a day before having to stop work, which has affected her income.

"After working in the heat I feel like my skin is getting burned and I can't stop it even using water," she said.

The heat left her so tired, she added, that she struggled to get her own household chores done at home after arriving exhausted from work.

She cannot remember tea picking conditions ever being so difficult. "It was not the same before. Due to enough rain we could work easily in the summer," she said.

Hotter temperatures, meanwhile, threaten not just Bangladesh's tea workers but the tea plants themselves, researchers say.

Md Abdul Aziz, principal scientific officer at the Bangladesh Tea Research Institute, said tea grows best at temperatures between 15C and 25C, but that plants can typically continue producing sufficient leaves up to about 29C.

However, as temperature peaks continue to creep up each year - from 36C and 37C in the last two years to 39C this year - "all the dimensions ... are exceeded," he said, with production now falling.