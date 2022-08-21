ACC launches probe into Ramna police station chief Monirul's 'illegal wealth'

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch an investigation against Ramna Police Station chief Monirul Islam for allegedly amassing vast wealth through dubious means.

The High Court on Sunday directed the national anti-graft agency to wrap up the probe within three months, said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

The panel of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order after settling a writ petition on the matter.

Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon moved the court with the writ petition while Advocate Mahbub Shafiq appeared on behalf of Monirul.