ACC launches probe into Ramna police station chief Monirul's 'illegal wealth'

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch an investigation against Ramna Police Station chief Monirul Islam for allegedly amassing vast wealth through dubious means.
The High Court on Sunday directed the national anti-graft agency to wrap up the probe within three months, said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.
The panel of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order after settling a writ petition on the matter.
Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon moved the court with the writ petition while Advocate Mahbub Shafiq appeared on behalf of Monirul.
Earlier, on Aug 11, Sumon, on the High Court's orders, lodged a complaint with the ACC over Monirul's 'illegal wealth', citing a report published in the media.
ACC lawyer Khurshid told the court that the agency has now decided to launch a probe based on the complaint.
"The ACC has decided to investigate the allegations of illegal wealth acquisition against OC Monirul Islam. The commission informed the court about its decision. The court later set a three-month deadline for the investigation," said Sumon.
Monirul is facing charges of 'abuse of power', 'corruption' and 'obtaining wealth beyond known sources', according to the ACC.
On Aug 10, Sumon filed the writ petition along with a report published in a daily newspaper that detailed the illegal assets and wealth Monirul has amassed. He sought the court's direction on an investigation into the allegations.
The writ petition also asked the court to issue a rule against Monirul, asking why his possession of a freedom fighter's property, illegal acquisition of wealth and neglect of professional duties should not be declared illegal.