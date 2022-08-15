Doctors say Natore teacher, who married a college student, died by suicide

Khairun Nahar, a teacher in Natore who caused a stir by marrying a college student, has died by suicide, doctors believe.

She was found dead at her apartment on the fifth floor of Mollah Mansion in the town's Bilaripara on Sunday.

A team of three doctors from Natore Sadar Hospital, led by assistant director Paritosh Kumar Roy, conducted a post-mortem examination on her body.

Samiul Islam Shanto, the resident medical officer of the hospital, said the doctors saw marks on Khairun’s neck that indicate death by suicide, not murder. “Some more lab tests are required to make the full autopsy report.”