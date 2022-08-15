    বাংলা

    Doctors say Natore teacher, who married a college student, died by suicide

    Khairun Nahar caused a stir by marrying a college student

    Natore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 August 2022, 06:35 PM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 06:35 PM

    Khairun Nahar, a teacher in Natore who caused a stir by marrying a college student, has died by suicide, doctors believe.

    She was found dead at her apartment on the fifth floor of Mollah Mansion in the town's Bilaripara on Sunday.

    A team of three doctors from Natore Sadar Hospital, led by assistant director Paritosh Kumar Roy, conducted a post-mortem examination on her body.

    Samiul Islam Shanto, the resident medical officer of the hospital, said the doctors saw marks on Khairun’s neck that indicate death by suicide, not murder. “Some more lab tests are required to make the full autopsy report.”

    Nasim Ahmed, chief of Sadar Police Station, said the first inquest report also suggests the teacher had taken her own life.

    No one has filed a case over the death of Khairun. The body has been transferred to the family while police have detained her 23-year-old husband Mamun Hossain for questioning.

    A native of Gurudaspur, the 42-year-old woman was an assistant professor of philosophy at Khubjipur Degree College.

    According to the landlord, Nannu Mollah, Mamun told neighbours that Khairun had killed herself in the morning. "They later went inside the house and found Khairun's body lying on the bedroom floor."

    "The circumstances aroused suspicion and so, they detained Mamun. They also informed police about the matter. Law enforcers came and retrieved Khairun's body and took Mamun to the police station."

    According to police, Khairun's second husband Mamun is a native of Gurudaspur's Patpara village and a second-year student of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah Government College.

    After divorcing her first husband, Khairun began living in her own house with her son. She later met Mamun on Facebook and the two secretly tied the knot six months later in December 2021.

    But their marriage became public in July and the couple found themselves at the centre of criticism by many who oppose the marriage of a woman with a younger man.

