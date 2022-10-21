‘Better off dead’: Road accident survivors face a lifelong struggle

Ashraf Ahmed Talha, a teenager, was driving his motorcycle at a speed of 122 km per hour on a Mawa expressway during a trip with friends on Sept 30 when it collided head-on with another motorbike. As he fell off the motorcycle, a truck ran over him.

Talha, 19, survived the accident, but is still spending his days on an anti-sore bed in a cabin of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University three weeks after the crash, with his right leg amputated.

His mother, siblings and relatives worry whether he will ever be able to return to a normal life.

No official data is available on how many people like Talha lose some physical abilities after road crashes every year in Bangladesh.

According to the Road Safety Foundation, 6,284 people died and 7,468 were injured in 5,371 road accidents in 2021. Another organisation, Passenger Welfare Association, counted 7,809 deaths and 9,039 injuries in 5,629 accidents last year.