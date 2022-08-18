    বাংলা

    Fire erupts at packaging factory in Dhaka's Matuail

    Six firefighting units doused the flames and no casualties have been reported so far

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 18 August 2022, 04:10 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 04:10 AM

    Firefighters have doused a fire that broke out at a packaging factory in Dhaka's Matuail.

    The incident occurred at the tin-roofed establishment on Konapara's College Road around 7:30 am on Thursday, said Khaleda Yasmin, a fire service official.

    Six firefighting units took control of the situation around 9:20 am, according to the authorities.

    No casualties have been reported so far.

    The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.

