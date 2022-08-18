Fire erupts at packaging factory in Dhaka's Matuail

The consultant did not act and now five people are dead in a girder crash
Firefighters have doused a fire that broke out at a packaging factory in Dhaka's Matuail.
The incident occurred at the tin-roofed establishment on Konapara's College Road around 7:30 am on Thursday, said Khaleda Yasmin, a fire service official.
Six firefighting units took control of the situation around 9:20 am, according to the authorities.
No casualties have been reported so far.
The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.