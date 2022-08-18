Fire erupts at packaging factory in Dhaka's Matuail

Firefighters have doused a fire that broke out at a packaging factory in Dhaka's Matuail.

The incident occurred at the tin-roofed establishment on Konapara's College Road around 7:30 am on Thursday, said Khaleda Yasmin, a fire service official.

Six firefighting units took control of the situation around 9:20 am, according to the authorities.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.