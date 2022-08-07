Asia can battle crisis together for economic progress, Hasina tells Chinese FM

The prime minister has called on South Asia, South East Asia, and China to unite in combating the economic crunch stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was at the Ganabhaban on a courtesy call on Sunday, Hasina said: “People are suffering for [the war]. South Asia, South East Asia and China can work together for economic progress."

Yi promised that China will back Bangladesh in international forums and continue to cooperate with the country for its development as a strategic partner, the prime minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said after the meeting.

Hasina sought China’s assistance in resolving the Rohingya issue, which has become a ‘burden’ to Bangladesh.