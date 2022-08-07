    বাংলা

    Asia can battle crisis together for economic progress, Hasina tells Chinese FM

    Chinese foreign minister promises to promote Bangladesh’s issues in international forums

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 August 2022, 04:11 PM
    Updated : 7 August 2022, 04:11 PM

    The prime minister has called on South Asia, South East Asia, and China to unite in combating the economic crunch stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Speaking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was at the Ganabhaban on a courtesy call on Sunday, Hasina said: “People are suffering for [the war]. South Asia, South East Asia and China can work together for economic progress."

    Yi promised that China will back Bangladesh in international forums and continue to cooperate with the country for its development as a strategic partner, the prime minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said after the meeting.

    Hasina sought China’s assistance in resolving the Rohingya issue, which has become a ‘burden’ to Bangladesh.

    But Yi said China's position is that Bangladesh and Myanmar can only resolve the issue bilaterally.

    Mentioning that China i constructing homes for the Rohingya in Myanmar now, he said, “If it requires tripartite involvement, then China will play its role."

    China's top diplomat lauded Bangladesh's development under Hasina’s leadership and said his country is ready to provide assistance in the “development of the digital economy”.

    Yi also spoke about China’s stance on the Taiwan issue.

    Hasina said she found friendship with China “valuable” and believed in the "One China Policy."

    She requested Yi to help Bangladesh send students, who had to leave China during the pandemic, back so they get the opportunity to complete their studies.

    She greeted the Chinese president and thanked him for his video message during celebrations marking the golden jubilee of independence and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary.

