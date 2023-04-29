    বাংলা

    Train services halted as massive fire breaks out next to Chattogram rail tracks

    Thick black smoke was visible from far away

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 29 April 2023, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 11:04 AM

    The Bangladesh Railway authorities in Chattogram have suspended the movement of trains after a fire broke out on a large pile of discarded tyres stored under an overbridge beside the rail tracks in the port city's Dewanhat area.

    Twelve fire service units battled for hours to bring the blaze under control after it started at 12:45 pm, according to the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    “The Sonar Bangla Express train couldn’t enter the Chattogram station due to the fire. Mohanagar Express and Bijoy Express were also unable to enter the station,” said Jafar Alam, station master of the Chattogram Railway.

    The station master said the rail link would be restored soon.

    Thick black smoke was visible from far away after the fire started.

