Probe blames gateman, microbus driver for Mirsharai level crossing crash

An investigation into a deadly collision between a train and a microbus at a level crossing in Chattogram's Mirsharai has found the gateman and the vehicle's driver liable for the accident.

The probe panel, headed by Divisional Transport Officer of Railway (Eastern Region) Ansar Ali, submitted its findings on Wednesday.

“The report states that Saddam Hussain, the gateman at the Khoiyachhora waterfall crossing, and Golam Mustafa, the driver of the microbus, were responsible [for the accident],” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Abul Kalam Chowdhury.

Mustafa was among 11 people who died at the scene of the accident on Jul 29. Meanwhile, gateman Saddam is currently in jail in a case over the incident.