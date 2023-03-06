12 still hospitalised after building explosion on Dhaka’s Mirpur Road

Six people injured in an explosion at a building on Dhaka’s Mirpur Road on Sunday are still in critical condition at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Four victims admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital are not out of danger yet. However, two other victims at the Popular Hospital are doing fairly well, doctors say.

The explosion at the three-floor building near the Science Lab crossing on Sunday morning left at least three people dead and 30 others injured. The explosion rocked the area as the building near Sukonna Tower partially collapsed. The building caught fire immediately after the explosion.