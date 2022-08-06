    বাংলা

    Motorcycles accounted for nearly half of the road crashes in July: report

    Traffic accidents killed 739 across Bangladesh in July, according to data compiled by Road Safety Foundation

    Published : 6 August 2022, 10:26 AM
    A total of 739 people have died and 2,042 others were injured in 632 road traffic accidents reported across Bangladesh in July.

    Motorcycles were the most common vehicles involved in crashes and accounted for most of the fatalities last month, the Road Safety Foundation said in a report published on Saturday.

    The organisation compiled data from nine print and seven online news sites and electronic media sources.

    Motorcycles were responsible for 296 accidents or 47.15 percent of all crashes in July, leading to 251 deaths, 33.96 percent of the total, the report said.

    Among the other vehicles, three-wheelers were involved in 221 crashes, trucks 179, buses 188, pick-ups 56, covered vans 21, and improvised vehicles such as Nosiman, Koriman and other battery-run autorickshaws in 82 accidents.

    The fatalities in July include 57 private-car passengers. In addition, 149 people were passengers on three-wheeled vehicles, 26 on improvised vehicles like Nosiman and Koriman and 22 others on bicycles and rickshaws.

    Around 252 road crashes were reported on highways while 199 occurred on regional roads, 109 on village roads, 64 on city roads and eight others in other places.

    As many as 26 train crashes left 41 people dead and 33 others injured in July. The Road Safety Foundation added collisions that took place at different level crossings to the count for train crashes.

    The number of unprotected level crossings that often cause fatal accidents has been increasing in Bangladesh, the non-profit organisation said.

    "Three big accidents at unprotected level crossings have left 24 people dead in July. Crashes on railway tracks are frequent as well."

    Accidents involving high-speed vehicles and motorcycles have increased due to mentally and physically unfit drivers, according to the Road Safety Foundation.

