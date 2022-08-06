Motorcycles accounted for nearly half of the road crashes in July: report

A total of 739 people have died and 2,042 others were injured in 632 road traffic accidents reported across Bangladesh in July.

Motorcycles were the most common vehicles involved in crashes and accounted for most of the fatalities last month, the Road Safety Foundation said in a report published on Saturday.

The organisation compiled data from nine print and seven online news sites and electronic media sources.

Motorcycles were responsible for 296 accidents or 47.15 percent of all crashes in July, leading to 251 deaths, 33.96 percent of the total, the report said.